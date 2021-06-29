Akash Thillankeri warns DYFI leadership in FB post

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Akash Thillankeri, accused in the murder of Youth Congress worker S P Shuhaib of Mattannur, who has been a high-visibility presence on social media as a diehard supporter of the CPM, on Monday came out with an unexpected post on social media. In the Facebook post, Akash Thillankeri warns the DYFI leadership that he cannot accept the tendency to declare him as a betrayer overnight.

Akash, who was ousted from DYFI after he was made an accused in the Shuhaib murder case, has been actively campaigning for the party even after his expulsion. In the latest post, Akash warned the DYFI that if it fails to put an end to the propaganda against him, he will be forced to respond in public.

Reacting to a comment posted below his latest post by FB user Savad, Akash has warned the DYFI leadership against isolating him in connection with the gold smuggling incident. “When responsible persons put posts 0n FB claiming that I had joined hands with quotation gangs, people will be forced to react like this,” Akash says in his comment.