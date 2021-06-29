STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Akash Thillankeri warns DYFI leadership in FB post

Akash, who was ousted from DYFI after he was made an accused in the Shuhaib murder case, has been actively campaigning for the party even after his expulsion.

Published: 29th June 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Akash Thillankeri,  accused in the murder of Youth Congress worker S P Shuhaib of Mattannur, who has been a high-visibility presence on social media as a diehard supporter of the CPM, on Monday came out with an unexpected post on social media. In the Facebook post, Akash Thillankeri warns the DYFI leadership that he cannot accept the tendency to declare him as a betrayer overnight.  

Akash, who was ousted from DYFI after he was made an accused in the Shuhaib murder case, has been actively campaigning for the party even after his expulsion. In the latest post, Akash warned the DYFI that if it fails to put an end to the propaganda against him, he will be forced to respond in public.  

Reacting to a comment posted below his latest post by FB user Savad, Akash has warned the DYFI leadership against isolating him in connection with the gold smuggling incident. “When responsible persons put posts 0n FB claiming that  I had joined hands with quotation gangs, people will be forced to react like this,” Akash says in his comment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akash Thillankeri DYFI
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp