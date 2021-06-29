Honour for TNIE correspondent Shainu Mohan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shainu Mohan, principal correspondent, The New Indian Express, Thiruvananthapuram, has been chosen for the media award instituted by the Kerala Government Homoeo Medical Officers’ Association .

The award was presented at the 30th state conference of the association held in Thrissur on Sunday. The online conference was inaugurated by Health Minister Veena George. The conference urged the state government to allow homoeopathy treatment for Covid patients.