ISRO case: Two ex-cops file anticipatory bail petition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former police officers S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, who are listed as the first and second accused, respectively, by the CBI probing the conspiracy behind the 1994 ISRO espionage case, have filed a petiton in the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The petitioners submitted that the Thiruvananthapuram Sessions court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Siby Mathews, the fourth accused in the FIR registered by CBI. While granting interim bail to Siby Mathews, the court had directed the CBI to release him on interim bail in the event of his arrest, on execution of a bond for Rs 1 lakh.

It also directed Siby Mathews not to leave India without the permission of the jurisdictional court. The petitioners submitted that they have filed the petition apprehending that they might be arrested in the case.