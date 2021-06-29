STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF move Kerala HC for nod to visit Lakshadweep

Though they had approached the administrator for an entry permit, they were asked to put off  their visit.

Published: 29th June 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Placards placed on coconut tree waste in Lakshadweep as part of protest by islanders demanding solution to waste treatment

Placards placed on coconut tree waste in Lakshadweep as part of protest by islanders demanding solution to waste treatment. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: LDF MPs in both Houses of Parliament —Elamaram Kareem, V Sivadasan(both Rajya Sabha) and A M Ariff( Lok Sabha) — on Monday, approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Lakshadweep administration to issue a permit to them to visit the island.

In their petition, they said that they wanted to visit the island to understand the current situation and hear the grievances of the islanders. As Parliament members, it is the right and constitutional duty of the petitioners to understand the issues happening in Lakshadweep.

Though they had approached the administrator for an entry permit, they were asked to put off  their visit. The petitioners were denied permission because the authorities there wanted to hide the oppressive and arbitrary actions of the administrator. 

In fact, the administrator had visited the island and returned without complying with the Covid protocol and existing SOP( standard operating procedure). The administration had even allowed a German national to enter the island. The foreign national was still staying on the island. Therefore, the action of the administrator in denying them entry permits was arbitrary and unconstitutional, argued the petitioners.

TAGS
Lakshadweep LDF Kerala High Court
Comments

