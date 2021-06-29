P Jayarajan lashes out at media for ‘organised attack’ on CPM

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM state committee member and the party’s former district chief P Jayarajan has lashed out against the media for “organised attack” against the party in connection with the gold smuggling controversy.

In an FB post, Jayarajan said that the media engage in barbaric style of reporting, ie, instead of blaming those involved in a crime, the media try to put the blame on the parents of the person. This is being done widely by the media and the right-wing political party.

“The media has been waging a false propaganda against the CPM in connection with the gold smuggling. They are campaigning against the party by spreading the photos taken some three or four years ago by the persons involved in the gold smuggling,” said Jayarajan. Instead of referring to Arjun Ayanki and Akash Thillankeri by their name, Jayarajan refers to the duo as a young man from Azhikode(read Arjun Ayanki) and native of Thillankeri( read Akash Thillankeri).

“The DYFI had ousted the young man from Azhikode, who is in the news now, four years ago. CPM had expelled the native of Thillankeri in connection with the murder of Shuhaib. The party had made its stand clear earlier itself . Neither Congress nor BJP were able to take a strong stand like this,” Jayarajan says in the post. He added that the party had denounced these persons publicly and even demanded strong action against them.

“The LDF government has takea a strong stand against quotation and mafia gangs in the state. CPM too follows this as we had tried to organise people against such gangs. The mass protest against such gangs held at Pinarayi Puthankantam in 2015 was an example,” he said.While concluding the post, Jayarajan urged CPM supporters and workers to participate in the July 5 campaign organised by LDF against quotation and mafia gangs.