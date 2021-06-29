Plus-Two practical examinations begin from Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The higher secondary practical examinations began on Monday amid the second wave spread of the pandemic. Around 4.5 lakh students appeared for the examinations, in compliance with Covid protocol, at 2,024 centres. However, the examinations scheduled at 39 schools in the state which function as Covid first line treatment centres have been postponed.

Though the examination will conclude on July 12, separate examinations will be held for these 39 schools at nearest examination centres after July 12. The results of these examinations are planned in the last week of July.

Students were allowed to the exam hall after checking body temperature. Those with high temperatures were not allowed to mingle with other students. A separate practical examination was held for them.Students who tested positive for Covid appeared for the practical examinations at special centres once they turn negative.