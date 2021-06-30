STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alappuzha man gets two Covid vaccine shots in minutes, DMO seeks report

The PHC had one registration desk and two vaccination counters.

ALAPPUZHA: Alappuzha District Medical Officer L Anithakumari on Tuesday sought a report from the Karuvatta Primary Health Centre officials after a 63-year-old man received two doses of Covid vaccine within minutes. The man along with his wife reached the PHC to receive their second dose of Covishield vaccine on Monday. After getting the second dose from counter one of the health centre, he went straight to counter two, where he was injected with another dose.

The DMO said the man has been admitted to Haripad Taluk Hospital and is under observation. “He did not show any uneasiness, but he is under observation. We have sought a report from the officer concerned for the failure. Action would be initiated based on the report,” the DMO said.

The PHC had one registration desk and two vaccination counters. After registering his name, he went to one of the vaccination counters and received the shot. After that, the health workers directed him to go to the observation room, but he went to the second counter and received another dose. The relatives of the man alleged lapses from the part of PHC authorities.

“My husband was the first to receive the vaccine. The hospital officials instructed him to wait on the ground floor after getting it from the first floor, and they also requested him to submit his Aadhaar details. While he was waiting, a nurse walked over to him and gave him the second shot without asking him anything. He believed that two shots should be taken on the same day. He asked me also to take the second injection when I came down to the first floor, which made me realise something had gone wrong,” his wife Ponnamma said.

He became uncomfortable within hours and was admitted to the same hospital before being shifted to the taluk hospital. “He developed fever and had trouble passing urine. This might not have occurred if the hospital officials had enquired with him whether he had received the shot. This is a glaring example of negligence,” said Ponnamma.

