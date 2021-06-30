STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP plans to enter agitation mode to corner ruling CPM

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite being embroiled in various controversies, BJP has decided to hit back at the ruling CPM through a series of agitations in the coming days to highlight the ‘illegal activities’ allegedly involving the party and the LDF government. A decision to this effect is understood to have been taken at the party’s state committee meeting held on Tuesday in semi-virtual mode. While BJP core group members attended the meeting physically, state committee members from various districts joined the meeting in online mode. BJP state president K Surendran who presided over the meeting touched upon the recent controversies involving the ruling CPM and the LDF government, giving clear indications of the saffron party’s intention to go into agitation mode. 

At the state committee meeting, Surendran is understood to have received the backing of the faction led by national executive member PK Krishnadas, reportedly at the behest of the central leadership. However, another national executive member Sobha Surendran and her supporters kept away from the meeting. A former state president and core group membersaid the deliberations of the state committee meeting will be conveyed at the district and mandalam levels in the coming days.

The meeting is understood to have skipped discussions on the party’s poll debacle and allegations over the handling of election fund. This has caused resentment among a section of the leaders.  Meanwhile, sources said a few dissident leaders have begun a signature campaign among state committee members demanding  a comprehensive reoorganisation of the state unit.

