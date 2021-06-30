STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case against Ganesh Kumar, Saritha Nair for defaming ex-CM Oommen Chandy

After finding prima facie evidence of forgery and criminal conspiracy, the court ordered to send summons to the duo.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:11 AM

Saritha Nair

Saritha Nair (File|EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  The First Class Magistrate Court in Kottarakkara has registered a case against Pathanapuram MLA K B Ganesh Kumar and solar scam accused Saritha S Nair on charges of attempting to defame former chief minister Oommen Chandy.

After finding prima facie evidence of forgery and criminal conspiracy, the court ordered to send summons to the duo. The case will be considered on July 30. The court took the action based on a private petition filed by Congressman Sudheer Jacob against Saritha, who had submitted a 25-page letter that contained the names of prominent personalities, including Chandy, before the Judicial Commission.

Saritha had written the letter while she was in Pathanamthitta jail. Ganesh Kumar’s personal assistant Pradeep Kumar and his relative Sharanya Manoj conspired in this regard at Kottarakkara with the support of Ganesh Kumar, the plea stated.

