Congress president in Kerala K Sudhakaran launches attack on CM over gold smuggling case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unleashing a scathing attack on the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Congress president in Kerala K Sudhakaran alleged that the Customs department had served a notice to Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the gold smuggling case involving Swapna Suresh and M Sivasankar. He also cast serious aspersions against Pinarayi citing that he is the role model of smugglers. Talking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Sudhakaran also alleged that the UAE Consul General had met Pinarayi violating protocol.

Sudhakaran had called the press meet primarily to highlight the discrepancies in the Covid-19 death rates released by the state government and to demand the postponement of university exams. But while taking questions related to the latest Karipur gold smuggling attempt by Kannur youths who owe allegiance to the DYFI, Sudhakaran unleashed a tirade against the CPM leadership. Sudhakaran alleged that the CPM leadership is scared of people like Kodi Suni and Akash Thillengeri.

"The DYFI pleaded with Akash Thillengeri when he challenged the CPM leadership. These youths are aware of several stinking truths. The irony is that there is no point in ousting them from the CPM as they are leading an opulent life in Kannur central jail. Why did the UAE Consul General meet the Chief Minister? If Pinarayi commits the same mistake, why should his followers be blamed," asked Sudhakaran.

Rallying behind students who had come out in large numbers demanding that the state government postpone their university exams during the pandemic, Sudhakaran said that it should be postponed on humanitarian grounds. Sudhakaran alleged that the LDF government is behaving like an autocrat paying no heed to the woes of students, their parents and teachers alike.

“The state government is groping in the dark in providing the Covid-19 vaccine. Are exams more important than the lives of students? The efforts of the government to combat the pandemic are not reasonable. It is high time they decide to postpone the university exams,” added Sudhakaran.

Recalling the death of his elder brother due to Covid-19, Sudhakaran highlighted how it has not been included in the statistics in the Covid death toll. He urged the LDF government to come out with updated death toll rates caused due to the pandemic.