Covid curbs to continue for one more week: Kerala govt

Figures of the past week showed no decrease in the number of Covid patients.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Kerala Police officials checking passes for employees to enter Ernakulam market. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the test positivity rate (TPR) continuing to remain above 10%, the government has decided to extend the current restrictions by one more week beginning on Thursday (July 1).

However, the categorisation of local bodies on the basis of Covid spread has been reworked, with minimum curbs in civic bodies with TPR below 6% and triple lockdown in areas having TPR of above 18%. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired the weekly Covid assessment meeting, told reporters that TPR continuing to remain above 10% did pose a problem.

Figures of the past week showed no decrease in the number of Covid patients. However, the government was hopeful that the TPR will come down gradually, he said. “The Covid wave that we are seeing is unlike a sudden surge that wreaks havoc and retreats quickly. It will decrease only gradually. There is no need for concern,” he said. He added the existing restrictions cannot be relaxed at present.

The government has decided to allow bodies of Covid patients to be kept at home for an hour for relatives to pay homage and for conducting last rites in a limited manner. The CM asked banks to desist from revenue recovery proceedings on loan defaulters who die of Covid.Wary of the third wave of Covid, the government has stepped up checks at railway stations and check-posts at the state borders. The CM hoped that the state could achieve herd immunity within the next three to four months if the Centre allots the promised quantity of vaccines.

