STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM finds it tough to defend ‘links’ with Kodi Suni’s gang

On Tuesday, more WhatsApp audio clips were leaked through the media suggesting the role of the party in the operations.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Though top leaders have publicly taken a stand against quotation and gold smuggling gangs, and the CPM district committee has asked rank and file to be on guard against infiltration of anti-social elements into the party masquerading as cyber warriors, more evidence is coming out every day pointing finger at the involvement of party members in the gold smuggling controversy. 

On Tuesday, more WhatsApp audio clips were leaked through the media suggesting the role of the party in the operations. In one of the audio clips, a member of the quotation gang is heard saying to an agent involved in the smuggling that the gold smuggled in would be equally divided into three parts and one part goes to the party, which means CPM.  

Though no official statement has been made so far regarding who sent the audio message to whom, it has already created chaos among the supporters of CPM as social media has become abuzz with posts criticising the  underworld connection of the party.

“One part of the gold smuggled in would be given to Kodi Suni, Muhammad Shafi and Jijo Thillankeri”, the person is heard saying  in the audio clip. The person who sent the message said that they would give the protection needed for the operation. If any problem arises in future, these people would interfere and it would be settled easily. 

“If you don’t have the protection of these people,  wherever you go, you would be chased down by the owner of the gold. But, if these people are with us, we don’t have to worry about that”, he says. In another audio, the person who sent the message could be heard saying that smuggling has been going for the last four months through Kannur and Kozhikode airports.  From these audio clips, it has become evident that quotation gangs have been using their connection with the party effectively for their operations.

As of now,  three audio clips have been leaked through the media. Earlier, six audio clips of Arjun Ayanki were leaked, which also gave enough hints about the role of the party in the gold smuggling operations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kodi Suni gold smuggling
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp