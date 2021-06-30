CPM finds it tough to defend ‘links’ with Kodi Suni’s gang

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Though top leaders have publicly taken a stand against quotation and gold smuggling gangs, and the CPM district committee has asked rank and file to be on guard against infiltration of anti-social elements into the party masquerading as cyber warriors, more evidence is coming out every day pointing finger at the involvement of party members in the gold smuggling controversy.

On Tuesday, more WhatsApp audio clips were leaked through the media suggesting the role of the party in the operations. In one of the audio clips, a member of the quotation gang is heard saying to an agent involved in the smuggling that the gold smuggled in would be equally divided into three parts and one part goes to the party, which means CPM.

Though no official statement has been made so far regarding who sent the audio message to whom, it has already created chaos among the supporters of CPM as social media has become abuzz with posts criticising the underworld connection of the party.

“One part of the gold smuggled in would be given to Kodi Suni, Muhammad Shafi and Jijo Thillankeri”, the person is heard saying in the audio clip. The person who sent the message said that they would give the protection needed for the operation. If any problem arises in future, these people would interfere and it would be settled easily.

“If you don’t have the protection of these people, wherever you go, you would be chased down by the owner of the gold. But, if these people are with us, we don’t have to worry about that”, he says. In another audio, the person who sent the message could be heard saying that smuggling has been going for the last four months through Kannur and Kozhikode airports. From these audio clips, it has become evident that quotation gangs have been using their connection with the party effectively for their operations.

As of now, three audio clips have been leaked through the media. Earlier, six audio clips of Arjun Ayanki were leaked, which also gave enough hints about the role of the party in the gold smuggling operations.