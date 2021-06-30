Gold smuggling links: Pinarayi defends CPM, govt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of allegations that accused in the Kozhikode airport gold smuggling case has links with the ruling CPM, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the CPM is not a party that condones wrongdoing.

To a query, he said the government too does not protect any kind of criminal activity. “If anyone has committed any wrongdoing, the government will take stern action based on the seriousness of the offence,” Pinarayi said. He added that the state government has limitations in intervening in cases like gold smuggling as it is under the purview of central agencies. With its limited powers, the state government has intervened wherever possible, Pinarayi said.

The CM said there are various types of people among lakhs of CPM supporters. Even if a person has rendered years of service for the party, strict action will be taken if that person goes against the party’s values. He said many people have been expelled from the party for similar incidents.

In the wake of a controversial Facebook post by Akash Thillankeri who is also suspected to be linked to the gold smuggling racket, Pinarayi said all those who comment in social media posing as CPM men are not official spokespersons. “The party cannot own responsibility for such utterances,” Pinarayi said.