Kerala govt should give pension, pay for health care of those brutalised by police during Emergency: Survivors' association

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The government of Kerala should give pension and pay for the health care of the victims of police brutality during the Emergency, said the Association of Emergency Victims in Kerala.

Around 7,000 persons were arrested and brutalised by Kerala Police for protesting against the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi, said V Raveendran, state secretary of the association. Around half of them have died, he said. Many of the survivors have serious health conditions, several are bed-ridden and without access to livelihood and money for medicine, said Raveendran, who was arrested twice by Kerala police and spent 11 months in prison during the Emergency.

These people -- who were in their 20s -- did not protest for personal gains but for the freedom and rights enshrined in the Constitution for every citizen, he said.

Citing "internal disturbance", Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency in India on June 25, 1975. It was in place for 19 months till 23 March 1977. During the 19 months, civil liberties and media freedom were curbed, opposition leaders were jailed and protesters were brutalised by police.

Raveendran, then a Jan Sangh worker, was among the first to be arrested in Kerala. He and the late editor P V K Nedungadi were among the 10 persons arrested by Kozhikode Medical College Police when they reached the city to participate in a party event on July 1, 1975. They were accused by the police of writing graffiti against the Emergency and Indira Gandhi. "But in reality, we were sleeping in the party office," he said. They remained in prison for four months.

Youths started organising in small groups and started protesting in November of the same year. On January 1, 1976, Raveendran was arrested when a protest turned violent in Kasaragod town. He was in prison for another 11 months.

Raveendran said several states such as Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and recently Karnataka were giving pension to those who were brutalised by the police during the Emergency. "The government of Kerala should not evade its responsibility of taking care of those who stood up against the brutal regime then," he said.