Kerala HC lifts panchayat's stop memo on construction of house, opposed by CPM

KASARAGOD: In a setback to the CPM of Ajanur panchayat, the Kerala High Court has permitted Raziq V M to build his house at Ittammal.

First, the DYFI and then the CPM had opposed the construction of the house alleging the plot was a wetland, though the panchayat had given the permit to build the house. After the CPM protested, the secretary of the panchayat -- controlled by the LDF -- issued a stop memo to Raziq to halt the construction, forcing him to move the high court.

In an interim order, Justice Sathish Ninan of the high court stayed the stop memo "so as to secure the ends of justice."

The judge said Raziq is permitted to proceed with the construction of the building in terms of the permit granted by the panchayat.

The high court also served notices to the panchayat, panchayat secretary, village officer, and the revenue divisional officer.

Ajanur panchayat vice-president and CPM leader K Sabeesh had said the construction permit was given according to the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland (Amendment) Act, 2018.

The Act says the panchayat secretary can give permission to construct a house of less than 1,292 sq ft area on wetland if the plot is 10 cents or less. Also, the owner should not own any other plot.

Sabeesh said Raziq's 10 cents is part of wetland but it is not included in the data bank of wetland prepared by the Department of Agriculture.

Yet, suspected DYFI members demolished the foundation of the house under construction on April 15. They also hoisted the organisation's flag on the plot.

Police registered FIR against eight DYFI activists and charged them with criminal trespass, damaging property, giving wanton provocation with intent to cause a riot, and criminal intimidation.

The same day, the panchayat issued a stop memo too. Sabeesh said the stop memo was issued because Raziq dumped soil on the wetland to build an approach road to his plot. "We agreed to lift the stop memo if the wetland was restored," he said.

However, on June 5, a few CPM supporters stopped Raziq's workers again. On June 7, the Youth League workers came to Raziq's aid. When a local CPM leader and DYFI workers opposed them, the police came in.

Hosdurg sub-inspector V V Ganeshan had a heated argument with the CPM workers. The officer asked the protestors to go to the panchayat to register their protest instead of stopping Raziq's work.

Sabeesh said they stopped the workers because Raziq was transporting laterite stones using the approach road without clearing the soil. "But the secretary went to the site and resolved the matter. We lifted the stop memo two weeks ago," he said.

However, soon after the incident, the officer was transferred to Manjeshwar. The panchayat secretary, who is set to retire in a year, has also been transferred to Kodom-Bellur panchayat. But Sabeesh said the secretary's transfer was not connected to the incident. "We are expecting a revised order," he said.

Raziq's elder brother Ashraf Kolavayal said they would build the house at Ittamal. "Those opposing the construction are not even from the "neighbourhood. They have made it an ego issue. But we don't have any other plot to make a house," he said.