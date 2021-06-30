STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC orders investigation into alleged abduction and conversion of woman, minor son

The petitioner also sought a directive from the state government to hand over the investigation in the case registered at the Thenhipalam police station to the CBI

Published: 30th June 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 07:48 PM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued a directive to the police to conduct an investigation and file a report into the alleged abduction and conversion of a woman and her 13-year-old son in Malappuram. The court directed the police to produce the mother and son before the court within a week.

The petition was filed by PT Gilbert of Thenhipalam in Malappuram district seeking the release of his wife Shini and his son from the illegal detention of Therbiyathul Islam Sabha, Kozhikode, and others. The petitioner alleged that his wife and son have been induced and coerced by the Sabha and others against their will and were unlawfully detained.

ALSO READ: Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan gets death threat, urges Kerala CM to hold probe

According to the petitioner, the conversion itself was illegal since it was not out of free will. The child is now kept away from the custody of the father and he is also being coerced to convert to Islam. Shini forwarded a message to his sons’ class group that he is performing namaz justifying his absence. The entire course of events prove that it was illegal conversion and illegal detention.

The petitioner added that the local police were not ready to investigate the case. They are not equipped to question the conspirators and to find out the truth especially as it involves forceful conversion to Islam. In the Kerala situation, even people who served as State Police Chief had to wait till their retirement to confess about IS sleeper cells and illegal conversion meant for recruitment to terrorist organisations, he said.

