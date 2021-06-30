Kerala HC restrains Lakshadweep admn from razing houses of two islanders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Lakshadweep administration to file a counter affidavit in response to a petition filed by two residents of Kavaratti island challenging the notices directing them to vacate their homes and remove the constructions allegedly built in no-development zone.

It held that the administration should not interfere with the possession of petitioners’ properties in the zone or demolish any structure there, till the court takes a decision.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan passed the order on a petition filed by Ubaidullakunhiyammakkada and another person from the Kavaratti island challenging the notices directing them to demolish their houses.

The court also made it clear that the petitioners can appear before the authorities and raise all their legitimate legal contentions, including the lack of authority of the block development officer in issuing such notices.

According to the petitioners, the block development officer had issued notices asking them to remove their houses on the ground that the structures were within 20 metres from the High Tide line which had been declared as a no-development zone. The notice was issued by the Block Development Officer, who has not been conferred with any powers to issue it.

The petitioners said as per the Integrated Island Management Plan notified by the Lakshadweep Science and Technology department in 2015, no development was permitted in a radius of 20 metres from the high tide line. However, the plan did not empower any authority to demolish the tribe’s houses which were already constructed decades ago.

OXYGEN PLANT INSTALLED IN MINICOY

Kochi: The Lakshadweep administration on Monday installed an oxygen generator plant with a capacity of 170 litre per minute, on Minicoy island. The plant was donated by Luthra Group based in Gujarat. “Such an in-house captive oxygen generation facility would address the day-to-day medical oxygen needs of the island’s hospital. Such a system will ensure that the residents of the island do not suffer due to the dearth of oxygen in the future,” said Lakshadweep Collector S Askar Ali.