STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC restrains Lakshadweep admn from razing houses of two islanders

It held that the administration should not interfere with the possession of petitioners’ properties in the zone or demolish any structure there, till the court takes a decision. 

Published: 30th June 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Lakshadweep administration to file a counter affidavit in response to a petition filed by two residents of Kavaratti island challenging the notices directing them to vacate their homes and remove the constructions allegedly built in no-development zone.
It held that the administration should not interfere with the possession of petitioners’ properties in the zone or demolish any structure there, till the court takes a decision. 

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan passed the order on a petition filed by Ubaidullakunhiyammakkada and another person from the Kavaratti island challenging the notices directing them to demolish their houses.
The court also made it clear that the petitioners can appear before the authorities and raise all their legitimate legal contentions, including the lack of authority of the block development officer in issuing such notices.

According to the petitioners, the block development officer had issued notices asking them to remove their houses on the ground that the structures were within 20 metres from the High Tide line which had been declared as a no-development zone. The notice was issued by the Block Development Officer, who has not been conferred with any powers to issue it.

The petitioners said as per the Integrated Island Management Plan notified by the Lakshadweep Science and Technology department in 2015, no development was permitted in a radius of 20 metres from the high tide line. However, the plan did not empower any authority to demolish the tribe’s houses which were already constructed decades ago. 

OXYGEN PLANT INSTALLED IN MINICOY
Kochi: The Lakshadweep administration on Monday installed an oxygen generator plant with a capacity of 170 litre per minute, on Minicoy island. The plant was donated by Luthra Group based in Gujarat. “Such an in-house captive oxygen generation facility would address the day-to-day medical oxygen needs of the island’s hospital. Such a system will ensure that the residents of the island do not suffer due to the dearth of oxygen in the future,” said Lakshadweep Collector S Askar Ali. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshadweep Kerala High Court
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp