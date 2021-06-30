STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala receives 34% less monsoon rain in June

Kerala  recorded a 34% deficit in monsoon rainfall in June, causing concern to farmers and affecting inflow into its reservoirs.

Published: 30th June 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

South West Monsoon

Image for representational purpose only

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala recorded a 34% deficit in monsoon rainfall in June, causing concern to farmers and affecting inflow into its reservoirs. The chances of monsoon gaining strength in the coming weeks are unlikely as the southwesterly wind, which brings rain clouds to the state, is weak. Back-to-back cyclones had triggered heavy rain in the state last month, prior to the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon.

Met Department senior scientist P S Biju told TNIE that present conditions are not favourable for a normal monsoon. “First, the monsoon wind should be 15-20 knots to bring the clouds bearing rain over the state, but it is yet to gain strength. Further, other major factors affecting the monsoon are neutral now,” he said. Kerala used to get around 64cm rainfall in June during a normal monsoon, but it has recorded only 40.7cm so far. Yet the Met Department expects the state to receive a normal monsoon this time.

The officials also said that the timing of the arrival of monsoon has nothing to do with its performance. Due to poor rain, water level in Idukki dam — the largest in the state — has dipped to 48% of its total storage capacity. Water level is going down in most of the 39 rivers in the state as well, according to the State Disaster Management data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala monsoon
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp