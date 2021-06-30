STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Milma suspends selection for drivers due to Covid protocol violation

As many as 250 people came for two temporary posts, forcing the authorities to postpone the selection.
 

Published: 30th June 2021 12:44 PM

Image of a Milma booth used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scores of people turned up for the selection of driver-cum-assistant selection held at the office of Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) in Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, violating Covid protocols on Wednesday.

“It was an open call for selection. But we suspended it due to crowding. The applicants will be intimated of a fresh date,” said an officer of Milma.

Earlier an interview for cleaning staff in Medical College Hospital here was also postponed as the employers could not manage the crowd. The office of the District Medical Officer said interviews should be conducted by adhering to the Covid protocol.
 

