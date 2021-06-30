Plea seeks facilities to attend online classes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and state governments to file a statement on a petition seeking a directive to provide sufficient infrastructure for enabling marginalised and poor children studying in elementary schools to attend online classes.

The petition was filed by M Abdullatheef, general secretary, Muslim Students Federation. M Muhammed Shafi, his counsel, said it is the duty of the government to provide free and compulsory elementary education to children till the age of 14.

However, it has not taken steps to provide necessary infrastructure to students to attend online classes.

Most students are studying either in government or aided schools and many of them are rural or urban poor, he said. Their parents could not afford costly devices such as television, smartphone and computer, or internet connection, he submitted.

A girl named Devika had committed suicide last year as she was unable to follow the lessons broadcast online. Such unfortunate incidents could be avoided by providing adequate devices and internet facilities to the needy children by Central and state governments.