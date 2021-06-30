Probe into vlogger’s visit to Edamalakkudy

IDUKKI: A day after the visit by travel vlogger Suchit Bhakthan to Edamalakkudy along with Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose turned controversial, the Munnar police on Tuesday launched a probe on the issue based on the complaint filed by All India Youth Federation, the youth wing of the CPI, Munnar unit, alleging the visit by vlogger was against Covid protocols. Edamalakkudy, the first tribal panchayat in the state, is the only place in Idukki which has not reported any Covid case so far.
