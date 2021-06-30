STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relief for commuters as metro rail services set to resume in Kochi from July 1 after 53 days

Initially the train services will resume from 8 am to 8 pm at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours, a KMRL release said

Published: 30th June 2021 03:13 PM

Kochi Metro | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After 53 days of lockdown, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will resume services from Thursday strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

Initially the train services will resume from 8 am to 8 pm at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours, a KMRL release said here. Based on the passenger patronage and customer requirement, the train frequency will be increased/decreased in a phased manner, according to a KMRL officer.

“We had been receiving regular enquiries via calls and emails regarding the resumption of services. Disruption of metro services during the lockdown had an unprecedented impact on the daily lives of the commuters who had been depending on the metro. Resumption of services will bring a big relief to such commuters,” said an officer of KMRL.

He said stringent measures will be taken to contain Covid-19 inside the Kochi metro premises. These include cleaning and sanitisation of all metro rail stations. "Thermal scanners are provided at all station entries to check body temperature of passengers before entering into station premises. Additionally, thermal cameras are provided at major stations in order to check the body temperature of the passengers," said the officer.

Additional Safety Measures

*Markings made at station ticketing counters, platforms and in trains to ensure social distancing

*Fumigation will be carried out in all trains before entry of passengers.

*Train cleaning will be carried out at the end of each trip.

*Waiting time for trains at metro stations has been increased from 20 seconds to 25 seconds to ensure passengers don't come in contact while boarding/deboarding and for fresh air circulation.

*Temperature inside the trains will be maintained at 26 degrees.

*Adherence to social distancing by passengers at stations and inside the trains will be continuously monitored from a centralized CCTV surveillance system.

*Arrangements made to have a contactless ticket system in all stations

