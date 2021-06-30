Seized timber suspected to be cut, removed from forests: Kerala govt tells HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on tuesday informed the High Court that the team investigating the illegal tree felling is trying to find out the places from which the seized timber logs were cut and removed.



Considering the sizes of the logs, they are suspected to be cut from the natural forests.The counter-affidavit was filed in response to the bail plea of Roji Augustine, prime accused in the case related to the cutting of rosewood trees from Meppadi forest range in Wayanad and transporting 54 logs of timber illegally by using fake documents.

The affidavit said Roji is the proprietor of Surya Timbers, Wayanad, who misused the Form IV white permit issued by the divisional forest officer to his establishment for transporting rosewood logs suspected to be cut from forest land illegally. Every property owner has to abide by the conditions in the property mark issuing order and Kerala forest timber transit rules.The investigation revealed that the sizes of the 54 rosewood timber logs seized from Karimugal, Ernakulam, do not match with the timber cut and removed from the tracts of land in Muttil, Wayanad.

Besides, it was evident that the purchase invoice produced by the petitioner was fabricated and the timber seized was suspected to be cut illegally from forests of Wayanad. A special investigation team has been formed to find out the forest areas from which the valuable timber was cut.

The documents produced with regard to the seized timber were fabricated and that the Form IV white permit issued to Surya Timbers was misused to transport the timber. The petitioner felled the rosewood trees which are reserved to the government from about 35 tracts of land in Muttil South village, Vythiri taluk.