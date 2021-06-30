STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Seized timber suspected to be cut, removed from forests: Kerala govt tells HC

Besides, it was evident that the purchase invoice produced by the petitioner was fabricated and the timber seized was suspected to be cut illegally from forests of Wayanad.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Wood, Timber

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on tuesday informed the High Court that the team investigating the illegal tree felling is trying to find out the places from which the seized timber logs were cut and removed. 

Considering the sizes of the logs, they are suspected to be cut from the natural forests.The counter-affidavit was filed in response to the bail plea of Roji Augustine, prime accused in the case related to the cutting of rosewood trees from Meppadi forest range in Wayanad and transporting 54 logs of timber illegally by using fake documents.

The affidavit said Roji is the proprietor of Surya Timbers, Wayanad, who misused the Form IV white permit issued by the divisional forest officer to his establishment for transporting rosewood logs suspected to be cut from forest land illegally. Every property owner has to abide by the conditions in the property mark issuing order and Kerala forest timber transit rules.The investigation revealed that the sizes of the 54 rosewood timber logs seized from Karimugal, Ernakulam, do not match with the timber cut and removed from the tracts of land in Muttil, Wayanad. 

Besides, it was evident that the purchase invoice produced by the petitioner was fabricated and the timber seized was suspected to be cut illegally from forests of Wayanad. A special investigation team has been formed to find out the forest areas from which the valuable timber was cut.

The documents produced with regard to the seized timber were fabricated and that the Form IV white permit issued to Surya Timbers was misused to transport the timber. The petitioner felled the rosewood trees which are reserved to the government from about 35 tracts of land in Muttil South village, Vythiri taluk. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp