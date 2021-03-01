Kerala assembly polls: Call to field Suresh Gopi in Vattiyoorkavu seat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the political grapevine is rife with speculation on prominent leaders in the state BJP, including some well-known faces who joined the party recently, getting the nod to contest the assembly polls, the BJP is keeping the cards on its candidates in the A-class seats close to its chest.

The BJP is expected to finalise candidate selection by the weekend. The BJP state leadership is of the view that Suresh Gopi, MP has to be fielded in either Vattiyoorkavu or Thiruvananthapuram both classified as A class constituencies. A party source said that the final call on this will be taken by Suresh Gopi and chances of him being fielded in Vattiyoorkavu are high.

However, the actor-turned-MP told media that he will choose to keep away from the elections this time. But he will have to enter the fray if the party central leadership insists on him seeking the mandate in the assembly elections. Similarly, there has been some understanding on fielding Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Kazhakootam, former BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan in Nemom, and J R Padmakumar in Nedumangad. Though senior leader Sobha Surendran said that she will not contest the elections this time, she may be brought in at the last minute.