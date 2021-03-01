STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Chennithala hits back at Pinarayi, says Kerala govt still dilly-dallying on deal with US firm

Talking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Chennithala also sought fisheries minister J Mercy Kutty Amma's clarification following media reports that she had seen the controversial file twice.

Published: 01st March 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | Vincent Puickal, EPS)

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | Vincent Puickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala is in no mood to relent on the deep sea fishing fiasco. A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out against the Opposition, Chennithala hit back, saying if not for the opposition, he would have gone ahead with the project.

He maintained that despite the LDF government cancelling the MoU with US firm EMCC International India Private Limited, it is still dilly-dallying on the issue. Talking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Chennithala also sought fisheries minister J Mercy Kutty Amma's clarification following media reports that she had seen the controversial file twice.

Chennithala has challenged the Chief Minister to reveal the file details pertaining to the deep sea fishing contract. He maintained that the Chief Minister is angry as the Opposition had thwarted the controversial contract on the deep sea fishing project.

On the day when All India Fishermen Congress chairman T N Prathapan MP kicks off his northern leg of the coastal yatra from Kasaragod, Chennithala took a dig at the Chief Minister's claim that it was N Prasanth, his former private secretary and the incumbent managing director of Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation, who had given him the details on the Rs 5000 crore deal, and revealed the identity of his source.

"During the course of my "Aishwarya Kerala Yatra" at Alappuzha at the Listening Programme, it was Jackson Pollayil, president, Kerala Swathantra Malsya Thozhilali Federation, who shared the details on the MoU between the US firm and KSINC. He warned of a stalemate in the coastal sector owing to the MoU for 400 trawlers and five mother ships. I expressed surprise as this was not known to anyone. The EMCC representatives have not met me. Will they come and demand that I should jeopardize their Rs 5000 crore contract?" said Chennithala.

When the state would be going to the polls in 37 days, Chennithala warned the LDF government that the “sons of the sea” would give a fitting reply to them for jeopardizing the coastal wealth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Ramesh Chennithala Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp