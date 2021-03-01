STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deep-sea fishing row an Opposition ploy, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi also took a jab at Rahul Gandhi saying he was a good tourist and him venturing into the sea with the fishermen will help the tourism sector.

Published: 01st March 2021 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The deep-sea fishing row was an opposition ploy to misguide the fishers, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Inaugurating the DYFI conference at Shankhumukham beach, Pinarayi said the opposition had conspired to cobble up the controversy over the MoUs signed by the government agencies with the US-based EMCC International.“The opposition also conspired to misguide the fishermen on the matter,” he added.

Pinarayi also took a jab at Rahul Gandhi saying he was a good tourist and him venturing into the sea with the fishermen will help the tourism sector. Pinarayi asked why did Rahul not go to other states to counter the BJP. “In Goa, Manipur, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry, the Congress clashed with the BJP directly. Did Rahul go to those places? Certain seas are calmer and tourists can be seen swimming there,” he said.  

Kerala has witnessed comprehensive growth in all spheres during the LDF reign. “Kerala Model is famous and we are now competing with the developed countries in terms of development,” he said. “The opposition parties in the state does not understand the significance of infrastructure development. National Highway development is just one of the many activities that ought to be carried out. The dearth of financial resources is an issue. But the LDF government did not wait helplessly and started KIIFB-funded developmental work that are now accepted by all,” he added.

