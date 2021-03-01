Ernakulam reports 352 new coronavirus cases, 476 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Sunday reported 352 new Covid cases. Two health workers were among those who tested positive for the disease. According to the health department officials, the sources of infection of nine persons could not be ascertained.

Also on the day, 476 patients recovered from the illness. A total of 8,839 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. In all 7,641 people are being treated for the Covid pandemic at their homes. Of these, 398 patients are being treated at various private hospitals in the district.

Multiple Covid cases were reported from across Ernakulam distrrict. Among these, the highest incidence of Covid were reported from Karukutty, Perumbavoor, Thirumarady, Mazhuvanoor and Koovapady.