Model exams for classes 10 and 12 to begin on Monday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The model examinations for government school students of classes 10 and 12 will begin on Monday in strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol. The exams, which will end on Friday, will be conducted in two shifts — forenoon and afternoon. Meanwhile, sources say the exam scheduled for Tuesday is likely to be postponed in the wake of the dawn-to-dusk motor vehicle strike, called by joint trade unions in the state, in protest against the rising fuel expenses. However, the government is yet to take a final decision in this regard.

As the Covid risk continues, the state health department has issued an advisory to all government schools to ensure the strict implementation of social distancing norms while conducting the exam. The general education department has also made it clear that model exams would not be considered compulsory for students this year in view of the pandemic.

“All arrangements have been completed. The government had successfully conducted public exams in May last year, complying with all precautionary guidelines. The model exams will also be held in a similar manner. As the exams need to be completed in a span of five days, the schedule will be hectic. But we will ensure they are held smoothly without causing any virus spread in schools. We have also instructed the schools not to compel any student to attend the model exams,” said a senior officer with the General Education department.

The General Education department has put in place precautionary measures in case any student or their family members have been infected. It may be recalled that more than 180 people, including students and teachers, had recently tested positive for Covid-19 at two government schools in Malappuram. Taking this into account, the department has also asked schools to stay cautious and not to compromise on the Covid protocol.

All schools have made special arrangements to encourage students to wash their hands more often. Students as well as teachers must wear masks at all times. Those who are unable to buy masks beforehand can procure them from special counters set up at their respective school centres. A distance of at least two metres will be maintained between children during the exam, which means there would be empty benches in front as well as behind each student. For smooth conveyance of students, school buses and KSRTC buses have been arranged.

Unlike the model exams, the public examinations -- scheduled to begin on March 17 and conclude on March 30 —will be held such that the Plus-II exams will be conducted in the forenoon and SSLC exams in the afternoon.

