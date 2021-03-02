Director Ranjith may be CPM nominee in Kozhikode North

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Film director Ranjith’s name is making the rounds as the CPM candidate in Kozhikode North seat. Though there is no official confirmation, sources in CPM have said his name has cropped up. A Pradeep Kumar is the sitting MLA here and he has already represented the constituency three times. Though CPM has allowed exemption to the norm that those who had contested three times consecutively should not be fielded this time, there is no consensus on Pradeep Kumar contesting again.

“No decision has been taken. In case Pradeep Kumar is replaced, the party is considering other apt faces and Ranjith is one among them,” said a CPM leader. According to sources, if Pradeep Kumar wins and LDF retains the power, he may have to be given a ministerial berth, which is the major hurdle in taking a final decision. A section of district CPM leaders are against the MLA’s ascendancy and his development-savvy image. Ranjith has been identified a party supporter, more so in the last five years.

He had campaigned for Pradeep Kumar in 2011 election and was the chief guest in the LDF government’s anniversary celebrations. A resident of the constituency, Ranjith had released the LDF election manifesto for the recent Kozhikode Corporation elections.