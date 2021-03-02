Posters in Konni against Adoor Prakash, Robin

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Even before candidate announcement, the rift within the Congress in Konni constituency resurfaced on Monday with posters appearing in several places against Adoor Prakash, MP, and Robin Peter.

One of the posters against Adoor

Prakash, MP, and Robin Peter that

appeared in Konni

The posters depicted Robin as a benami of Attingal MP and former Konni MLA, Adoor Prakash, who allegedly campaigned against the United Democratic Front’s candidate in the byelection in the constituency.

Under the banner of Congress Samrakshana Vedi, the posters also alleged that Robin was responsible for the severe drubbing of the UDF candidates in the local body elections in the constituency. The posters were removed within hours of their appearance in the morning.

‘CPM or BJP behind move’

Meanwhile, KPCC general secretary Pazhakulam Madhu dismissed suggestions of a rift in the Congress in Konni. Either the CPM or the BJP was behind the move, he alleged.During the Konni byelection, the KPCC leadership had a tough task resolving the crisis that developed over Adoor Prakash’s stand regarding the party’s official candidate P Mohanraj, who lost eventually.