PSC jobs: Youth Congress leaders call off indefinite hunger stir

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s assurance to job aspirants — who figure in various rank lists of the Public Service Commission — protesting in front of the Secretariat, the three Youth Congress state vice-presidents have called off their indefinite hunger strike.

The YC leaders were protesting for the past one week. Chennithala rued that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been hurling abuses at genuine protests.

On Sunday, aspirants in the Last Grade Servants’ rank list had concluded their 34-day protest following Law Minister A K Balan’s assurance that the LDF government will seek permission from the Election Commission of India to address their concerns. Currently, those figuring in various rank lists like Civil Police Officer, all Kerala HSA (English), KSRTC mechanic-grade 2, forest depot watcher, LPS/UPS/HSS, and KSRTC reserve driver are holding indefinite protests before the Secretariat.

Apart from Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy held talks with the representatives of job aspirants in front of the YC protest venue and assured them the UDF would give priority to their demands if it comes to power.

The second leg of the YC protest was led by N S Nusoor, Rijil Makkutty and Riyas Makkutty, who have since been shifted to the hospital. The first leg was led by YC state president Shafi Parambil, MLA, and vice-president K S Sabarinadhan, MLA, who were shifted to the hospital after a week.Chennithala alleged that, besides the Chief Minister, the DYFI also backstabbed the protesters cause. “The protesters’ demands will be given due preference when the UDF government comes to power,” he said.