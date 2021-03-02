Two youths drown in sea off Azhimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two youngsters met with watery grave after falling into the sea off Azhimala near Vizhinjam on Monday morning. Tragedy struck Prasanth Kumar, 25, of Peyad and Aswin K G, 27, of Athiyanoor while they were visiting Azhimala temple. The rock formation near the temple close to the sea presents an idyllic scenario for visitors, but their slipperiness make it dangerous for those who are unfamiliar of the place.

Police said the duo had arrived here along with two other friends by 6am. Later, tragedy occurred as the two fell into the sea while climbing the rock owing to its slipperiness. Local sources said one more person had fell into the sea, but managed to climb back. The police, however, did not confirm this.

The spot where the mishap occurred is listed by cops as a dangerous zone. Several similar incidents have occurred here in the past. Vizhinjam police said several people were nearby when the accident occurred, but could not come to the youths’ rescue. “The people who were present when the accident occurred have given us the statement. It was just an accident,” said a police officer of Vizhinjam station.