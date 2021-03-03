38 degrees and soaring! Kerala already feeling heat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the Met Department has predicted a lesser rate of rise in temperature in Kerala and the rest of south India compared to other parts of the country, the state has already started feeling the heat.

As per a recent forecast issued by the weatherman, the morning temperature in Kerala will be 0.51 degree Celsius below normal while the northern districts will see a rise of 0.8 degrees. However, the higher humidity level, especially in the coastal areas, has already made the day-time temperature unbearable in the state.

According to the Met Department, the highest day-time temperature since January has been recorded in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Kozhikode districts. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was above normal in Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts and remained normal elsewhere in the state.However, the weatherman has predicted copious summer showers in the state from March to May.