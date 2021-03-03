Deadlock over PJ Joseph’s share of seats as UDF fails to make headway in alliance talks

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the Congress and PJ Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress sticking firm to their stances, the seat-sharing process in the United Democratic Front (UDF) failed to make headway even after two rounds of discussions.

The Joseph faction has refused to budge from its demand for 12 seats.

Now, the Congress leadership has decided to hold another round of talks with the faction leadership, especially with P J Joseph, who is undergoing Covid treatment in Thiruvananthapuram.

The talks are likely to be held late on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Congress has offered nine seats, including four where Joseph faction leaders had contested last time; another three where KC(M) leaders, who switched over to Joseph group during the split last year, had contested, and an additional two seats.

However, Joseph is learnt to be firm on his demand for 12 seats, which put the talks in a stalemate.

While Congress has almost agreed to seven seats outside Kottayam district, Joseph wants all the five seats where undivided KC (M) had contested in the last election.

As part of a compromise formula, the Joseph faction said they were ready to swap Changanassery with Moovattupuzha, which was turned down by the Congress.