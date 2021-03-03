STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Deadlock over PJ Joseph’s share of seats as UDF fails to make headway in alliance talks

The Joseph faction has refused to budge from its demand for 12 seats.

Published: 03rd March 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the Congress and PJ Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress sticking firm to their stances, the seat-sharing process in the United Democratic Front (UDF) failed to make headway even after two rounds of discussions.

The Joseph faction has refused to budge from its demand for 12 seats.

Now, the Congress leadership has decided to hold another round of talks with the faction leadership, especially with P J Joseph, who is undergoing Covid treatment in Thiruvananthapuram.

The talks are likely to be held late on Tuesday or Wednesday. 

The Congress has offered nine seats, including four where Joseph faction leaders had contested last time; another three where KC(M) leaders, who switched over to Joseph group during the split last year, had contested, and an additional two seats.

However, Joseph is learnt to be firm on his demand for 12 seats, which put the talks in a stalemate.

While Congress has almost agreed to seven seats outside Kottayam district, Joseph wants all the five seats where undivided KC (M) had contested in the last election.

As part of a compromise formula, the Joseph faction said they were ready to swap Changanassery with Moovattupuzha, which was turned down by the Congress. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PJ Joseph Kerala Congress Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections Kerala Polls United Democratic Front Kerala Congress
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp