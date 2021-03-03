STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India not formed on basis of religion: Governor Arif Khan

India as a nation was formed not on the basis of religion but based on cultural and civilisational unity, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interacts with vice-chancellor H Venkateshwarlu at the 12th Foundation Day of Central University of Kerala on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD:

In earlier times, societies sought stability by organising themselves based on race, religion, or language, he said. “When a society is based on race, it excludes other races. When it is based on religion, it excludes other religions. When it is based on language, it excludes people who speak other languages,” said Khan, adding that even the shlokas (ancient texts) have highlighted the “tremendous diversity of India”.

The Governor was speaking at the 12th Foundation Day of the Central University of Kerala at Periya on Tuesday.“Swami Vivekananda said he was proud to belong to a religion which gave a home to the persecuted Jews and Zoroastrians. Christianity came to India in the first century much before it reached Europe,” said the Governor. 

Today, there should be no scope for conflicts based on race, religion or language, he said. The Governor said everyone has the right to practise their faith. “It is blasphemous to say I can practise my faith because of the good conduct of the other person,” he said and added that the culmination of secular life is spiritual life. Union Minister for External Affairs V Muraleedharan delivered the Foundation Day speech.

