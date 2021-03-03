Kerala elections: Young turks of God's Own Country

By Express News Service

Over the years, Kerala has seen several youngsters taking up politics in a bid to serve the community and represent the state’s youth. TNIE looks at some young MLAs who entered Kerala’s political scene from the 10th Assembly (1996).

10th Assembly (1996-2001)

P S Supal, 26, Punalur (CPI).

Mons Joseph, 32, Kaduthuruthy (KC(J)).

K C Venugopal, 33, Alappuzha (Congress).

11th Assembly

(2001- 2006)

Roshy Augustine, 32, Idukki (KC(M)).

12th Kerala Assembly

(2006-2011) PC Vishnunath, 28, Chengannur (Congress).

13th Assembly (2011-2016)

Hibi Eden,28, Ernakulam (Congress).

Shafi Parambil, 28, Palakkad (Congress).

R Rajesh, 30, Mavelikkara (CPM).

V T Balram, 33, Thrithala (Congress).

Anoop Jacob, 34, Piravom (KC(J)).

14th Assembly (2016-2021)

Mohammed Muhsin, 30, Pattambi (CPI).

K S Sabarinadhan, 31, Aruvikkara (Congress).

Shafi Parambil, 33, Palakkad.

(Cong) M Swaraj, 37, Tripunithura (CPM).

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala holds the record of being the youngest Kerala minister.

He helmed the rural development dept from 1986 to 1987 at age 29. He was elected MLA from Haripad when he was 26 years old.