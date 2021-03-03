STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala polls: Congress to field at least 12 woman leaders this time

In the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress had fielded nine woman leaders, including P K Jayalakshmi and Shanimol Osman.

Published: 03rd March 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Congress candidate list is set to be finalised in a week, at least one woman candidate each is expected to be in the fray in all districts except Idukki and Kasaragod. In the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress had fielded nine woman leaders, including P K Jayalakshmi and Shanimol Osman.

However, all of them tasted defeat. Shanimol won the Aroor assembly byelection in October 2019. 

The woman candidates keep complaining that the party does not give them “winnable” seats. A top KPCC office-bearer told TNIE that this time, more woman leaders are expected to be in the fray with the AICC leadership giving instructions to field women, youth and newcomers, and make winnability the major criterion.

“The party would field the creme la creme of woman leaders. Three candidates have been confirmed. While Shanimol will defend her Aroor seat, Jayalakshmi will contest from Mananthavady and KPCC secretary Jyothi Vijayakumar, who has become Rahul Gandhi’s speech translator, may be fielded from Chengannur or Vattiyoorkavu,” said the office-bearer. 

Mahila Congress state chief Lathika Subhash has submitted a list of candidates to KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, who has scheduled an election committee meeting on Wednesday.

“We have been demanding 20 per cent representation for women and have classified the candidates into A, B and C categories.

The ‘A’ category comprises woman leaders who have been in the party for several decades, ‘B’ includes those who can be fielded in tough seats and ‘C’ comprises leaders who can argue their case well against rival candidates and put up outstanding performance,” said Lathika Subhash, who is expected to contest from Ettumanoor.

Among senior woman leaders, KPCC vice-president Padmaja Venugopal, former KPCC vice-president Laly Vincent, Kollam DCC president Bindu Krishna, KPCC secretaries Ramani P Nair and Ansajitha Russell are expected to be in the fray.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P K Jayalakshmi Shanimol Osman Jyothi Vijayakumar Congress Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections Kerala Polls
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp