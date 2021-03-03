Kerala polls: Dissent in CPM over fielding director Ranjith from Kozhikode North

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The suggestion of fielding director Ranjith as a candidate from Kozhikode North in the assembly elections has invited strong opposition within the CPM.

Sources indicate that a sizeable number of district secretariat members are against the move and that they would question the same in Wednesday’s secretariat meeting called to discuss candidate selection.

The leaders opposing Ranjith’s candidature wanted to know on whose insistence he has been invited to contest.

The director said the party had sought his willingness to contest.

“No party leadership at any level had decided to seek Ranjith’s opinion. Then, at whose behest was he approached?” asked a leader.

Those opposing include youth as well as senior leaders. TNIE has learnt that a central committee member had brought Ranjith into the picture with the knowledge of a heavyweight in the district leadership.