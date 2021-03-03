Kerala polls: EP Jayarajan keeps out, Shailaja to contest in Mattannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Though it was stated earlier that all ministers, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be fighting from their respective constituencies in the district, in an unexpected decision, the district secretariat has recommended the names of only Pinarayi Vijayan and K K Shailaja.

But, the surprise omission from the list is E P Jayarajan, the second in command in LDF government. It has made way for speculations that he would be appointed as party state secretary.

As his name was not considered, Health Minister K K Shailaja would come in place of E P Jayarajan in Mattannur constituency. As she vacates Koothuparamba, it would be given to Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

In all probability, former minister K P Mohanan will contest from Kuthuparamba this time as LDF candidate.

No other names, other than that of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and A N Shamseer, have been considered for Dharmadam and Thalassery constituencies.

Since C Krishnan, James Mathew and T V Rajesh, representing Payyannur, Taliparamba and Kallyasserry respectively, have completed two terms as MLAs, their names were not considered during the discussion held on Monday in the district secretariat meeting.

It is reported that the names of battle-hardened leaders P Jayarajan, M V Govindan and P K Sreemathi are being considered for the vacant seats in the district.

But, the party has to sanction relaxations in the guidelines in connection with candidature.

Some new names are also being considered by the party for the coming elections, including that of district secretariat member T I Madhusoodhanan and former district panchayat president K V Sumesh.

The party has not yet taken a final decision regarding the seat allocation at Azhikode and Peravoor. As far as Irikkur is concerned, Kerala Congress (M) would be given that seat.

Meanwhile, Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally has given enough hints to those who are close to him that he would be contesting again from Kannur.