Motor transport strike evokes mixed response

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dawn-to-dusk motor transport strike, called jointly by various trade unions and vehicle owners’ associations against the hike in fuel prices, evoked mixed response in the state on Tuesday with normal life getting partially hit in parts of the state. Most passenger buses, autorickshaws, taxis and goods carriages stayed off the road. Various exams scheduled for the day were postponed. All trade unions in KSRTC, except the BJP-affiliated BMS, took part in the strike.

However, shops remained open as merchants’ associations stayed away. KSRTC, which operated less than 1,000 services on the day, could not operate even a single service from some depots. A section of autorickshaw drivers plied on the roads, much to the relief of commuters. In Thiruvananthapuram, the police operated bus services for the convenience of train passengers scheduled to reach the Regional Cancer Centre and other hospitals nearby.

Meanwhile, leaders of various trade unions organised protest marches demanding the Central government to reduce fuel prices. The BMS also took out a march urging the government to bring fuel prices under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax. Vehicles used for weddings, distribution of newspaper and milk, ambulance services and poll works were exempted from strike. Apart from owners’ associations, trade unions including CITU, AITUC, INTUC, STU, HMS, UTUC, TUCI, and Janata Trade Union took part in the strike.