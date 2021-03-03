STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi can do nothing for Congress in Kerala: Smriti Irani

 Union Minister Smriti Irani said here on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi, who failed to lead his party in Gujarat and other parts of the country, can do nothing to save Congress in Kerala. 

Published: 03rd March 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani with BJP state president K Surendran and BJP district president Noble Mathew during the inauguration of a public meeting organised as part of Vijaya Yatra led by Surendran

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Union Minister Smriti Irani said here on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi, who failed to lead his party in Gujarat and other parts of the country, can do nothing to save Congress in Kerala. 

She was inaugurating a public meeting organised as part of the reception accorded to BJP state president K Surendran’s Vijaya Yatra.

Launching a scathing attack, Irani alleged that Rahul is a “gentleman who does politics of convenience”.

“Rahul Gandhi abandoned Amethi and ran to Kerala because, after 15 years, the people of Amethi decided to teach him a lesson. He is unable to criticise the LDF as the UDF and the LDF in Kerala are partners in crime. These partners in crime need to understand that the people of Kerala are awakened and they would say ‘no more’ to corruption and nepotism,” Irani said, requesting the people to denounce and defeat this unholy, unseen partnership in the forthcoming election.

She also alleged that the politics of Rahul and the Congress is based on false promises.

“Today is an auspicious day for BJP as yet again in the local body elections in Gujarat, BJP has won a decisive victory and Congress has been uprooted. Congress had to face such a defeat that their Opposition leader and Congress state president had to resign in shame. The reason for their defeat is they tried to divide the people and tried to unleash a campaign of lies. Moreover, Congress has a defunct leadership, that the leadership can’t even lead its own organisation. How can such a leader lead the Congress in Kerala?” she asked.

Irani added that the BJP will do justice to the Sabarimala movement like the way the party kept its word on the Ram temple.BJP district president Noble Mathew presided over.

Former Union Minister Alphonse Kannanthanam and Kerala Congress leader P C Thomas, among others, spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala elections Smriti Irani Kerala Rahul Gandhi congress Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections Kerala Polls
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp