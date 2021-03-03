Rahul Gandhi can do nothing for Congress in Kerala: Smriti Irani

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Union Minister Smriti Irani said here on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi, who failed to lead his party in Gujarat and other parts of the country, can do nothing to save Congress in Kerala.

She was inaugurating a public meeting organised as part of the reception accorded to BJP state president K Surendran’s Vijaya Yatra.

Launching a scathing attack, Irani alleged that Rahul is a “gentleman who does politics of convenience”.

“Rahul Gandhi abandoned Amethi and ran to Kerala because, after 15 years, the people of Amethi decided to teach him a lesson. He is unable to criticise the LDF as the UDF and the LDF in Kerala are partners in crime. These partners in crime need to understand that the people of Kerala are awakened and they would say ‘no more’ to corruption and nepotism,” Irani said, requesting the people to denounce and defeat this unholy, unseen partnership in the forthcoming election.

She also alleged that the politics of Rahul and the Congress is based on false promises.

“Today is an auspicious day for BJP as yet again in the local body elections in Gujarat, BJP has won a decisive victory and Congress has been uprooted. Congress had to face such a defeat that their Opposition leader and Congress state president had to resign in shame. The reason for their defeat is they tried to divide the people and tried to unleash a campaign of lies. Moreover, Congress has a defunct leadership, that the leadership can’t even lead its own organisation. How can such a leader lead the Congress in Kerala?” she asked.

Irani added that the BJP will do justice to the Sabarimala movement like the way the party kept its word on the Ram temple.BJP district president Noble Mathew presided over.

Former Union Minister Alphonse Kannanthanam and Kerala Congress leader P C Thomas, among others, spoke.