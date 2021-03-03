Release file on deep-sea fishing project, Chennithala tells Pinarayi, Mercykutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily against the chief minister and fisheries minister, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has challenged them to release the file on the controversial deep-sea fishing project. He also demanded to know about the inordinate delay in cancelling the MoU signed between Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation and the US firm EMCC International India Private Ltd on the deep-sea fishing.

Chennithala was speaking at Puthiyathura when RSP leader Shibu Baby John’s coastal yatra reached there.

While reacting to Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma’s confession that she had seen the file pertaining to the controversial deal, Chennithala challenged her to release the file before public domain.

He also informed that more incriminating documents will be released in the coming days on deep-sea fishing fiasco.“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi is selling the skies, Pinarayi is selling the seas. If the Pinarayi Government returns to power again, he will sell the state,” said Chennithala.