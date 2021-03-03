Row over govt order issued after poll code came into force

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A government order nominating six members to the syndicate of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and issued allegedly after the model code of conduct came into effect, has courted controversy. The Save University Campaign Committee has taken up the matter with Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena.

The order was issued on February 26 allegedly after the Election Commission announced poll schedule of five states, including Kerala, and also declared that the code of conduct has come into effect. According to the petition submitted to the CEO, the varsity issued a notification inviting applications for appointment to the non-teaching posts of joint directors and assistant directors. The syndicate of the university has a major role in appointing the selection committee and in the appointment to these posts, it is pointed out.