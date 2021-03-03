Santhigiri Ashram vice-prez Swami Paripurna Jnanathapasvi no more

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Santhigiri Ashram vice-president Swami Paripurna Jnanathapasvi, 75, passed away here on Tuesday. Besides suffering from geriatric diseases, he was undergoing treatment for meningitis and Parkinson’s disease and even had a stroke. The funeral services will be held at 3pm on Wednesday on the ashram premises.

Formerly known as Balakrishnan T V, Swami Paripurna was the second son of the late K P Raman and the late K V Paru Amma of Thaivilappil, Kannur. He was in the Air Force for 17 years. On July 16, 1999, he was ordained by Navajyothi Srikarunakara Guru, the founder of Santhigiri Ashram. He was also the director of the ashram and the vice-president for a decade. In 1973, he married Morazha native Yashoda. He has two children — Uma and Aravind.