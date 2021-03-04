BJP slams LDF over support for Islamic terrorism

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: Tejasvi Surya, national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), on Wednesday hit out at the LDF government for allegedly supporting Islamist terrorism. Addressing the Vijaya Yatra of BJP state president K Surendran here, he said that Kerala has now turned into a hotbed of Islamist terrorism.

“Islamist terrorists killed Nandu, 22, hailing from Alappuzha, considering his politics and community. It had the tacit support of the government. I expect the support of Christian brothers in fighting ‘Love Jihad’ and ‘Land Jihad’ in Kerala. We are fighting to save our culture, language, and beliefs from radical Islam,” he said.