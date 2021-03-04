CPM district panels finalise candidates’ list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even though seat-sharing talks and candidate selection process have entered the final phase, consensus still eludes the Left front. Talks between the CPM and the Kerala Congress (M) failed to reach an agreement after Jose K Mani insisted on getting at least 12 of the 15 seats it had originally asked for. Sources said the CPM, which had initially offered 10 seats, may finally agree to grant 11 seats.

CPM candidates

Respective CPM district secretariats have almost finalised party candidates. The lists will come up before the state secretariat which will take a call on giving exemption to some senior leaders including ministers G Sudhakaran and Thomas Isaac so as to enable them to contest again. The party state committee meet on Friday is expected to take a final call on candidates.

CPI executive

The CPI is likely to get 24 seats. It is expected to finalise and announce the candidates by March 9. The state executive on Wednesday directed the district leaderships to come up with a panel of three names for each constituency. These will be discussed and finalised at the party state executive and council to meet.