Deal with KC(J) will be finalised in two days: Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite several rounds of talks, the Kerala Congress (Joseph) and the Congress have not been able to break the deadlock over the seat-sharing matrix in Kottayam. Mons Joseph, MLA, said talks with the Congress leadership will continue on Friday. KC(J) leader Joy Abraham told TNIE the status, achieved after Tuesday’s talks, remains the same. “We gave the Congress to choose between Poonjar and Kanjirapally.

But they are firm that they will not part with of them. It should be recalled that during the 2016 assembly elections, we had contested in six seats in Kottayam. We cannot agree if we are given only four seats,” said Joy Abraham. But Chennithala said a seat-sharing deal would be finalised with KC(J) in the next two days.