HIt by floods, Kuttanad farmers seek govt support

Sitting in the courtyard of Sreehari, the ancestral house of the doyen of indigenous theatre Kavalam Narayana Panicker, 76-year-old Abraham Chacko, known among the locals as Avarachan, stares at the flowing waters of Kavalathar, a tributary of the Pampa.The evening breeze from the river brings with it a flood of memories. The rustling of leaves remind him of the rhythm of Kavalam’s folk songs that redefined Malayalam theatre. Avarachan, who was Kavalam’s assistant and farm worker, takes care of the poet and playwright’s house even now.

Enter Kavalam Ambaran, a dalit folk singer and a disciple of Kavalam Narayana Panicker. His rendition of a folk song celebrating the intimacy of peasants with the soil diverts the discussion to the historic reclamation of backwaters for paddy farming. Around 7,500 acres of Chithira and 6,000 acres each of Marthandam and Rani lakes were reclaimed in 1946 to increase paddy production in view of the great famine.

“It was Kavalam’s grandfather Eravi Ramakrishna Pillai who came up with the idea of draining out the water to cultivate paddy. Initially, huge water wheels operated manually by four workers were used to drain out the water. Later ‘Kayal Raja’ Joseph Muricken mechanised it,” recalls Avarachan, who worked with Muricken for 14 years.

“It was the strength and willpower of dalit farm workers that helped the landlords of Kuttanad reap gold from the backwaters. The workers were also provided their due share. The word of ‘Thalapulayan’ was final and he enjoyed special privileges. My daily wage was 50 paisa when I started working with Muricken in 1964. Now, the land is fragmented and the relationship between the farm worker and the soil is lost,” he laments.

On the myths of sacrificing workers to strengthen the bund, Avarachan said the stories were passed on to generations through folk songs. It is harvest time in Kuttanad and scores of harvester machines are working day and night. However, the yield is poor.

“This is the third straight time we have suffered losses in the second crop cycle. In 2018 and 2019, the floods hit us. In 2020, it was the stem borer. I took 1.5 acres of land on lease for farming but the yield is less than 30 quintals. The government procures paddy at Rs 2,745 per quintal. I have to pay Rs 30,000 as rent and there is no profit after deducting the labour and input costs,” laments Babu, a farmer at Nattayam in Champakulam.

Binoy Thomas of Narakathara, who farms on five acres of paddy field in Neelamperoor, shares Babu’s concern. “The input cost and wages have gone up. Though the base price fixed by the government is good, poor yield has landed farmers in a crisis,” says Binoy. Ramankari agriculture assistant director Binu Thomas says the government gives a subsidy of Rs 5,500 per hectare for paddy farming which includes 100kg of seed per hectare. “The procurement rate is higher than other states and farmers who have insured the crop will get compensation,” he says.

Though parties are yet to hit the campaign trail, election season has set in. Politics rule discussions at tea and toddy shops. Though there is no strong anti-incumbency sentiment, voters complain that Alappuzha has not benefited despite having three ministers. People are appreciative of Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran for completing the Alappuzha bypass and for motorable rural roads.

Gauging the public opinion, UDF has an upper hand in Aroor and Haripad, while LDF has good chances in Cherthala, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara and Chengannur. Congress workers are confident of winning Kuttanad and the party is planning to give a tough fight to LDF’s U Prathibha in Kayamkulam by fielding firebrand Youth Congress leader Anitha Babu. Jyothi Vijayakumar is being considered for Chengannur.