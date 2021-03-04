STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KIIFB locks horns with ED, Deputy Managing Director fails to turn up for questioning

Both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac have come out against the ED for registering the case against KIIFB

Published: 04th March 2021 01:45 PM

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) seems to be locking horns with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with its Deputy Managing Director Vikramjit Singh not turning up for interrogation on Thursday.

The ED had served a notice to Singh to appear for interrogation as part of a probe into violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) by KIIFB by raising the Masala bonds.

Even though Singh, an IPS officer, was asked to reach the ED office at 10 am on Thursday as part of the interrogation, KIIFB wrote a letter to the national agency that its officials will not be appearing for any questioning.

"We received an email from KIIFB stating that all details related to the investments and money transactions have been handed over when sought for the preliminary probe. The letter was from KIIFB CEO, KM Abraham. They have decided to proceed legally against the notice claiming it as a political move," ED official said.

However, the ED said there was no political motive behind the probe. The agency has also asked KM Abraham to come to the ED office for interrogation on Friday. A fresh notice will be issued if he doesn't turn up on Friday.

"The case was registered based on the finding of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) about KIIFB. If everything is transparent and legal, why are KIIFB officials not cooperating with the probe? We will wait a few days to see whether other persons who were given notice appear for interrogation. Later, fresh notices will be served," the ED official.

Both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac have come out against the ED for registering the case against KIIFB which was formed to find funds including investments for the infrastructure development in Kerala. The Chief Minister wrote to the Election Commission of India claiming the ED's action was a violation of election conduct.

While Isaac ruled out anything illegal in KIIFB, he alleged that the ED is acting upon the direction of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Nirmala had criticised the Kerala government during her election campaign last week, saying a major portion of the state budget allocation is for KIIFB.

