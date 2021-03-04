Orthodox bishops call on RSS leader Vaidya

By Express News Service

KOCHI: RSS national joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya held secret talks with two bishops of the Orthodox faction in Kochi on Wednesday. The meeting assumes significance as it has happened ahead of the assembly polls.Vaidya had arrived in Kochi to participate in a cadre meeting. Geevarghese Mar Yulios and Yakoob Mar Irenaios, the bishops of Ahmedabad and Kochi, respectively, called on Vaidya at Madhava Nivas, the RSS office.

Both the RSS and Orthodox leadership maintained that there was no political significance in the meeting and that it was part of an ideological interaction.

"The Orthodox faction had contacted us for an appointment with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat when he visited Kerala on December 30. Since he had a busy schedule, the meeting did not take place but he had assured to meet the leaders soon. Meanwhile, our joint general secretary came to Kerala and the Orthodox leaders sought an appointment. It was just a courtesy call and was not preplanned," said RSS state general secretary Gopalankutty.